Sharon L. Perkins
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Perkins, Sharon L.

(nee' Shreve) formerly Sharon Morgan, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Devoted wife of Clarence Perkins; dear mother of David Morgan, Dale (Susan) Morgan, Robyn (Steve) Schwarz, and the late Kevin (Pam) Morgan; loving grandmother of Anne and Ellen Morgan, Dylan and Duncan Morgan, Chelsea (Nate) Lynam, Skye Schwarz, and Desiree (Michael) Seeker; loving great-grandmother; dear sister of Janet (the late Harold) Hasty and Dr. Richard (Viktoria) Shreve; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and a friend to many.

Services: Vis Fr, Sept 24, 9:30-11am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary 6464 Chippewa 63109. Funeral Service at 11am. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for more info.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
24
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
In loving memory of our wonderful aunt. We will love you and miss you always.
T Hasty
Family
September 20, 2021
