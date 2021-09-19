Perkins, Sharon L.

(nee' Shreve) formerly Sharon Morgan, 81, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Devoted wife of Clarence Perkins; dear mother of David Morgan, Dale (Susan) Morgan, Robyn (Steve) Schwarz, and the late Kevin (Pam) Morgan; loving grandmother of Anne and Ellen Morgan, Dylan and Duncan Morgan, Chelsea (Nate) Lynam, Skye Schwarz, and Desiree (Michael) Seeker; loving great-grandmother; dear sister of Janet (the late Harold) Hasty and Dr. Richard (Viktoria) Shreve; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and a friend to many.

Services: Vis Fr, Sept 24, 9:30-11am at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary 6464 Chippewa 63109. Funeral Service at 11am. Interment Bellerive Gardens Cemetery.

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com for more info.