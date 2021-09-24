Ryan, Sharon

(nee George) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter Ryan. Dear sister of Linda (Faro) Maniaci, Donna (Bill) Hanratty, Angie (Bill) Smith, Mary Jo (Rick) Gullet, the late Barbara (Bo) Wood, and the late Connie George. Dear step-mother of Elaine Hauck, Warren (Linnie Oyster) Ryan, Maureen (Steve) Kelly, and Kelly (Dan) Barry. Dear friend of John. Dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Sharon and Walt were dedicated employees of the Missouri State Highway Patrol for 30+ years.

Services: Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 27, 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd., 63144. Interment St. Bridget Cemetery in Pacific. Visitation will be Sunday 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.boppchapel.com