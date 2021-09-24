Menu
Sharon Ryan
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Ryan, Sharon

(nee George) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter Ryan. Dear sister of Linda (Faro) Maniaci, Donna (Bill) Hanratty, Angie (Bill) Smith, Mary Jo (Rick) Gullet, the late Barbara (Bo) Wood, and the late Connie George. Dear step-mother of Elaine Hauck, Warren (Linnie Oyster) Ryan, Maureen (Steve) Kelly, and Kelly (Dan) Barry. Dear friend of John. Dear grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 10. Dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Sharon and Walt were dedicated employees of the Missouri State Highway Patrol for 30+ years.

Services: Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 27, 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 Brentwood Blvd., 63144. Interment St. Bridget Cemetery in Pacific. Visitation will be Sunday 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Sep
27
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2618 S. Brentwood Blvd, Brentwood, MO
We are devasted to see that Sharon passed away. We had no idea. Heartbreaking. You are all in our prayers and she will be truly missed.
The Krebs Family
Family
February 23, 2022
Dear Family of Sharon, I am so sorry for your loss. Please express my sincere condolences to the entire George and Ryan families. This is so hard to grasp, she will be missed. With a sadness, I send thoughts and prayers. Sincerely, Genie
Genie Allen
September 28, 2021
