Schmidt, Sharon Vivian

1/10/22, (Degeare) husband of Clarence Placht, passed away peacefully in her home Monday evening after a long battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to AM Cancer Society or Masses.

Services: Visit. 4-7 pm Fri., 1/21 @ Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd, Affton, MO 63123, Mass 11 am Sat., 1/22 @ Saint Justin Martyr Church, 11910 Eddie & Park, Sunset Hills, MO 63126.