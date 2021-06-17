Menu
Sharon L. Temme
Temme, Sharon L.

(nee Johnston) passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the age 87. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy R. Temme; loving mother of Christy Schuermann (David) and Gregory Temme (Angela); dear grandmother of Kathryn and Sarah Schuermann, and Jack and Lauren Temme.

Services: A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:00 am also at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 17, 2021.
Sharon and I lived in an off-campus boarding house at 515 South Sixth in Columbia, Mo. when we were both in college at MU. We visited at her parent's home several times. She was a great friend and we had lots of fun. Unfortunately, after marriage, we didn't stay in touch so missed a friendship later in life. However, I still have wonderful memories. I am sure she was a wonderful mother and send my sympathy to her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Mary Nieman March
Friend
June 19, 2021
Christy and Greg-you have my sympathy --I don't know if you remember you and your folks visited with us many years ago when we lived in St John. I grew up and went to grade school with your dad. Harold and I had many a good time with him and Vera. Harold passed in 2015 and I now live at Fairwinds (St Charles) so I am near Doug.
Marian Meyer
June 18, 2021
