Temme, Sharon L.

(nee Johnston) passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021 at the age 87. Beloved wife of the late LeRoy R. Temme; loving mother of Christy Schuermann (David) and Gregory Temme (Angela); dear grandmother of Kathryn and Sarah Schuermann, and Jack and Lauren Temme.

Services: A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:00 am also at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.