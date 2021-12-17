Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sharon K. Varagona
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Varagona, Sharon K.

(nee Gifford), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Charles Varagona; dear mother of Sara (the late Chance) Reilly, Jim (Shannon) Varagona and the late Matthew Thomas Varagona; dear Nana of Dylan, Vivienne, Giana and Olivia; dear sister of Bob.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 21, 4-7 p.m., then taken to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for visitation Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. until funeral Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment J.B. National

Cemetery. kutisfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
22
Visitation
8:45a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
MO
Dec
22
Service
9:45a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Love you mama.
Jim Varagona
January 3, 2022
Dear Buddy, so sorry to hear this about Sharon. I´ll keep you in my prayers.
James LeGrand
December 26, 2021
Dear Buddy. Carolyn and I wish to offer our deepest condolences to you and your family during this difficult time. We have so many fond memories of you two!
Dennis&Carolyn Lewandoski
Friend
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results