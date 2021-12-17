Varagona, Sharon K.

(nee Gifford), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Monday, December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Charles Varagona; dear mother of Sara (the late Chance) Reilly, Jim (Shannon) Varagona and the late Matthew Thomas Varagona; dear Nana of Dylan, Vivienne, Giana and Olivia; dear sister of Bob.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, December 21, 4-7 p.m., then taken to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for visitation Wednesday at 8:45 a.m. until funeral Mass at 9:45 a.m. Interment J.B. National

