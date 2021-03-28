Menu
Sheila A. Alcorn
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Alcorn, Sheila A.

(nee Kern) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, March 26, 2021. Beloved wife for 63 years of Harold Alcorn; loving mother of Stacy (Alan) Davenport, Shannon (Jeffrey) Teague and the late Mark Alcorn; dear grandmother of Rhys and Jude Davenport, E. Jackson and Ayden Swiney; dear sister of Michael Kern' dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, March 31, 9:15 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00-8:00 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
31
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
31
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Harold Thinking of you and remembering Sheila. Bob always thought of both of you as dearest friends.
Rita Ferry
March 22, 2022
Bob and Rita Ferry
March 29, 2021
You´re mom such a great lady. Always fun with your family in the old neighborhood. Thoughts and prayers for all. RIP Sheila
Susan Harrison Bernard
March 29, 2021
To Harold and family. We pray for the loss of Sheila the Matriarch of the Alcorn family and an important member of the Billikens. Her loss will be in your hearts forever.
Jim Baer
March 28, 2021
