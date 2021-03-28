Alcorn, Sheila A.

(nee Kern) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Friday, March 26, 2021. Beloved wife for 63 years of Harold Alcorn; loving mother of Stacy (Alan) Davenport, Shannon (Jeffrey) Teague and the late Mark Alcorn; dear grandmother of Rhys and Jude Davenport, E. Jackson and Ayden Swiney; dear sister of Michael Kern' dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, March 31, 9:15 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or American Cancer Society appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 3:00-8:00 p.m.