Layton, Sheila F.

age 73, entered into rest, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Loving sister of Phillip (Mary), Kenneth (Miriam), Peggy (Jim) Tucker and the late Johnny (Ann) and Shirley F. Layton. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Sheila worked as a desk clerk for St. Louis City Police Dept. and retired after 30 years of service.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Saturday, June 26, 10 a.m. Interment Brown Cemetery (St. Mary, MO) at 1:30 p.m. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.