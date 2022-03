Roberts, Sheila R.

Wed., Sept. 8, 2021. Beloved mother of Mellissa Hodges and Chase White; dear grandmother of Tyler, Shyla and Kelan; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Sunday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. until service 6:00 p.m. then Monday, 9:45 a.m. at Kutis to Park Lawn Cemetery for 10 a.m. interment.