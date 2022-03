Mitchell, Sheilah

(nee Sisco), passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Hers was a life of passion and big dreams. She was preceded in death by her son Adam Mitchell and is survived by her son Rich (Julie) Ledbetter and their children RJ, Henry and Jane. They remember their loving Grandma who loved them "to infinity and beyond and beyond."

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date.

