Tauben, Sheldon F.

Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Delray Beach, Florida. Sheldon was born on January 19, 1925 in New York City to the late Edna and William Tauben. Beloved husband of the late Claire (Lane) for 55 years and loving father to Bret (Janet), Scott (Melodie) and Jamie (Howard) Demsky. Survived by sister Charlene Ehrlich. Grandfather to Elizabeth, Alexandra and Lindsay Tauben, Dana and Sarah Demsky.

Sheldon was a decorated veteran of WW II, serving with the 75th Infantry Division in France and Belgium. Sheldon graduated from Adelphi University in New York and received a Masters Degree from Cornell University in Modern European History. Sheldon's career spanned over 55 years in the metal industry. He was a renowned expert in the copper recycling industry. Sheldon founded Metalsco, Inc in 1976 and remained active as President and Chairman for over 30 years.

Private interment. Donations can be made to the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

