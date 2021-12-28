In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. My fondest memories of us is when we were so young and Easter Egg hunts that our parents would take us to. Of course it was the weekend of Palm Sunday and rainy. Our moms would put plastic bread bags over our shoes so we could run out to get our eggs. I think about those days often & still laugh. I bet we were the only ones with Wonder Bread bags on our shoes. You were such an awesome person, and life will not be the same for many without you in it.

Uncle Gene my prayers are with you and the kids for strength through such a trying time.

Love,

Carol King (Vandeventer)

Carol King Family December 30, 2021