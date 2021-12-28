Menu
Sherry Ann Ryan
FUNERAL HOME
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO

Ryan, Sherry Ann

(nee Stoff), passed away, Saturday, December 25, 2021.

Loving mother of Christopher Wood and Melanie Ryan. Beloved daughter of Gene Stoff and the late Shirley Stoff (nee Lormis). Special friend of Ken Langley. Dear niece, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Society of America. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road , Ballwin, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory - Ballwin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry for your loss Ken. I know that she meant the world to you. Prayers for you, my friend.
Kay Briggenhorst
Friend
January 11, 2022
I will truly miss you, RIP you were always one of the good ones!
Skip Lormis
Family
January 1, 2022
Sadly going to be missed . Wonderful mom , friend, Daughter. She gave her all in everything she did ❤
Robyn Weber
Friend
December 31, 2021
Sherry you will be missed . Heaven gained another angel . keep wactching over us . gonna miss you .
Pamela Lormis
Family
December 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss Uncle Gene. Sherry was a wonderful person! She will be missed! Much love to the family. From Pam,Skip,Eddie,and LeAnn. Lormis.
December 31, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. My fondest memories of us is when we were so young and Easter Egg hunts that our parents would take us to. Of course it was the weekend of Palm Sunday and rainy. Our moms would put plastic bread bags over our shoes so we could run out to get our eggs. I think about those days often & still laugh. I bet we were the only ones with Wonder Bread bags on our shoes. You were such an awesome person, and life will not be the same for many without you in it.
Uncle Gene my prayers are with you and the kids for strength through such a trying time.
Love,
Carol King (Vandeventer)
Carol King
Family
December 30, 2021
Sherry was always helping someone and always had a smile. I will miss our health talks and the cards and notes she sent. She was a thoughtful and caring person. She will be missed.
Martha. “MARTI” Monaghan
Friend
December 30, 2021
Shocked to hear that you were gone I always enjoyed our health talks and the cards and notes she would send. Sherry was always doing something for others-always had a smile
“Marti” Martha Monaghan
Friend
December 30, 2021
So sorry for everyone's loss Sherry was my cousins prayers & hugs to all the family & Uncle Gene.....
Lea Lormis-Hawkin & Family
Family
December 30, 2021
Please except my sincere condolences! Much love to the family. I loved her smile!
LeAnn Lormis-Atley
Family
December 30, 2021
Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers for Sherry's family and Ken.
Dan & Kelly Strain
December 30, 2021
Sherry, Was a wonderful woman, Mother, friend, neighbor and Avon Lady. I will miss her very much.
Marguerite Warren
Friend
December 29, 2021
I never thought this day would come so soon that I would have to say Good Bye to my very Dear Friend Sherry. She was like a sister to me. I will Forever keep her in my Heart. I Love You Sherry and will Miss You Always❤
Sandy DeFonce
December 28, 2021
Thank you for all the wonderful memories over the past 30 years. I loved your sense of humor, generosity & compassion. You were Super woman. I enjoyed being a part of your family & watching Christopher, Melanie & Kevin growing up. I will never forget what your friendship meant to me. You are loved & missed. My prayers are with your family.
Love, Little Carole
Carole Daniels
Friend
December 28, 2021
Melanie and Chris, it broke my heart to read of your mother's passing. She was a good and kind woman and a friend in need, always. God bless you both. Remember that she will be forever in your hearts, and in the hearts of many others. Mrs. Schade
Janice Schade
December 28, 2021
Uncle Gene I am so sorry for your loss. Sherry was 8 years younger than me but I remember her and Teresa conspiring, as little girls do, to get into mild trouble when they were little. That last time I saw Sherry, we hugged at Trader Joe's when I told her I was moving to Hawaii for retirement. I know this will leave a huge whole in your life and for that, all I can say, is to remember the great times, her growing up into the loving, caring, introverted woman she became. My love to you always, your niece -- Mary Ann
Mary Ann Stoff-Warfield
Family
December 28, 2021
She was a very nice Lady So sorry Praying for her Family
Sue Woods
Friend
December 28, 2021
