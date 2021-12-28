Ryan, Sherry Ann
(nee Stoff), passed away, Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Loving mother of Christopher Wood and Melanie Ryan. Beloved daughter of Gene Stoff and the late Shirley Stoff (nee Lormis). Special friend of Ken Langley. Dear niece, cousin and friend of many.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Autism Society of America. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.