Sheryl Ann Wetzel

Wetzel, Sheryl Ann

The family of Sheryl Ann Wetzel (nee Ericson) is saddened to announce that she passed away unexpectedly of COVID-19 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, Texas, on Labor Day, Monday, September 6, 2021. Despite being fully vaccinated, she tragically contracted a breakthrough case of coronavirus. Born in Hawarden, Iowa, on March 28, 1947, she was 74 years old.

Predeceased by her parents, Derwood and Ramona Ericson of Alcester, South Dakota, Sheryl is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Stuart Alan Wetzel (90), and their devoted son, Timothy Eric Wetzel (43), both currently of Dallas, Texas. Tim was with her when she died, holding her hand, and Alan was with her via video feed from his hospital room, where he is recovering from COVID. Like Sheryl, Alan and Tim were fully vaccinated earlier this year.

Sheryl is also lovingly remembered by her stepchildren and their spouses, Rick and Mary Kelly Wetzel (Greensboro, NC), Kathryn Robyn and Barbaría Maria (Belfast, ME), and Rob and Tricia Wetzel (St. Louis, MO); step-grandchildren, Caitlin and Eric Andersen (Charlotte, SC), Emily and Jordan Smith (Los Angeles, CA), Will Wetzel and Luke Wetzel (St. Louis, MO); her brother and sister-in-law, Barry and Julie Ericson (Johnston, IA); as well as hundreds of friends and cousins across the country.

To read the full obituary, please visit: dignitymemorial.com and search for Sheryl Wetzel.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
