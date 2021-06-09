Alberstat, Shirley Mae

(nee Fleishman) Died June 7, 2021

Born August 26, 1923. Beloved wife of the late George Alberstat for 62 years. Loving mother of Terry Wesler, Susan (Allan) Cohen, and the late Mark Alberstat. Devoted grandmother of Michael Cohen. Dear daughter of the late Nathan and late Tillie Fleishman. Beloved sister of the late Lenard (late Sylvia) Fleishman and the late Alan (late Ethel) Fleishman. Loving aunt of Craig Fleishman, Karen Brooks, the late Arnold (late Patti) Fleishman, the late Nancy Wade, Craig (Jan Miller) Lending, Carol (Norman) Newmark, and the late Scott Lending, and devoted great aunt of Julie (fiancé Joe Tillman), Samantha, and Eli Newmark. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

Services: Funeral will be at United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Rd., on Weds., June 9, at 11:30 a.m., visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Masks must be worn at United Hebrew Congregation. Interment to follow at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Ave. For Shiva and more information, please visit www.rindskopfroth.com. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Senior Helpers who took care of Shirley in her final months. Donations to the Betty & Eugene Wolff Transportation Fund at United Hebrew Congregation, Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, or a charity of the giver's choice.