Shirley Ann Kasselmann

Kasselmann, Shirley Ann (Krause)

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Laura (Willimann) Krause; loving mother of Steven Kasselmann (Debbie), and Gary Kasselmann; cherished sister of the late Thomas Krause and Rosemary Devine; dear sister-in-law of Roberta Looser.

Services: A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 7701 Hwy N, Dardenne Prairie. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5200 Lucas and Hunt, St. Louis. Memorial donations are preferred to The Backstoppers, The National Association of Mental Illness NAMI, or the Alzheimer's Association.

Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required for Mass.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, MO 63304
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
7701 Hwy N, Dardenne Prairie, Missouri
