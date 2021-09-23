Menu
Shirley A. Austin
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Austin, Shirley A.

(nee Floyd) Saturday, September 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William L. Austin CMSGT; loving mother of Steven (Marilyn), Michael (Sue) and Joseph (Laura) Austin; dear grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of Martin Floyd. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 24, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery on Monday, September 27, 11:15 a.m. Contributions to Disabled American Veterans appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Sep
24
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
27
Interment
11:15a.m.
J.B. National Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
