Austin, Shirley A.

(nee Floyd) Saturday, September 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late William L. Austin CMSGT; loving mother of Steven (Marilyn), Michael (Sue) and Joseph (Laura) Austin; dear grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 6; dear sister of Martin Floyd. Our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, September 24, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery on Monday, September 27, 11:15 a.m. Contributions to Disabled American Veterans appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.