Ballantine, Shirley

April 28, 1923 – Feb 22, 2021

Mrs. Shirley Ballantine passed away peacefully at her home in Clayton, MO on Feb 22, 2021, at age 97. She was born in Los Angeles, CA to William Riley Workman and Elsie Louisa Deam. She grew up in Redondo Beach, CA, where she developed her love of nature and animals.

Shirley married her best friend, William Ballantine (predeceased, 2002), in LA in 1946. She was known for her love of her family, her wit and charm, the stubborn grace with which she lived her life, and her ability to recall even the most minute detail of any of her many treasured life stories. She is survived by her children, David Ballantine of Alexandria, VA, Laura Ballantine Miller (and her husband and Shirley's beloved shopping pal, Paul Miller) of St. Louis, MO, and Cindy Ballantine (Richard Martin) of Costa Mesa, CA, as well as her grandchildren Jessica Rimel (Eric Rimel) of Tarpon Springs, FL and their children and Shirley's great-grandchildren Michelle and Nick; Alexa Miller Hall (Brandon Hall) of St. Louis, MO, and Doug Miller of Los Angeles, CA; and Jerry Martin of Costa Mesa, CA.

Due to COVID-19, the family plans to host a celebration of Shirley's life at a later time. Because of Shirley's absolute love of and devotion to animals, especially her beloved 'great granddog', Lakota, (an APA rescue) any tributes may go to the Animal Protective Association of MO (APA).