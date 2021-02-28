Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Ballantine
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021

Ballantine, Shirley

April 28, 1923 – Feb 22, 2021

Mrs. Shirley Ballantine passed away peacefully at her home in Clayton, MO on Feb 22, 2021, at age 97. She was born in Los Angeles, CA to William Riley Workman and Elsie Louisa Deam. She grew up in Redondo Beach, CA, where she developed her love of nature and animals.

Shirley married her best friend, William Ballantine (predeceased, 2002), in LA in 1946. She was known for her love of her family, her wit and charm, the stubborn grace with which she lived her life, and her ability to recall even the most minute detail of any of her many treasured life stories. She is survived by her children, David Ballantine of Alexandria, VA, Laura Ballantine Miller (and her husband and Shirley's beloved shopping pal, Paul Miller) of St. Louis, MO, and Cindy Ballantine (Richard Martin) of Costa Mesa, CA, as well as her grandchildren Jessica Rimel (Eric Rimel) of Tarpon Springs, FL and their children and Shirley's great-grandchildren Michelle and Nick; Alexa Miller Hall (Brandon Hall) of St. Louis, MO, and Doug Miller of Los Angeles, CA; and Jerry Martin of Costa Mesa, CA.

Due to COVID-19, the family plans to host a celebration of Shirley's life at a later time. Because of Shirley's absolute love of and devotion to animals, especially her beloved 'great granddog', Lakota, (an APA rescue) any tributes may go to the Animal Protective Association of MO (APA).


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
David, my condolences for the loss of your mother, I met her and she was very kind and sweet. I send you a big hug. Strengthen for the family.
Virgen S Aponte - Avellanet
March 1, 2021
Knowing Shirley for a short few years was a delight, and a gift. Shirley always had a smile and a kind word that would light up the atmosphere. I will miss her and the stories she shared about life, love, and family.
Eric Felty & Brad Wright
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results