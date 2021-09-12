Menu
Shirley A. Bendawald
Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary
619 Rue St. Francois
Florissant, MO

Bendawald, Shirley A.

(nee Ragan) fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Thurs., Sept. 9, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Eugene H. Bendawald. Dear mother of David, Stephen and Timothy Bendawald, Vallerie Baker and the late Diane Bendawald. Our dear sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt and cousin.

Services: Funeral Fri., Sept. 17, 10:20 am from BUCHHOLZ Valley of Flowers Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant to St. Ferdinand Catholic Church, 1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant for an 11 am Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Shirley may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis MO 63132. Online guestbook at buchholzmortuary.com. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-8PM.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary
619 Rue St, Florissant, MO
Sep
17
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint Ferdinand Catholic Church
1765 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO
Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary
Tim and Family, My deepest condolences to all of you. I will keep your Mom in my thoughts and prayers.
Steve Schwab
Other
September 12, 2021
