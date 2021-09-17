Buerke, Shirley H.

(nee Pierce), passed away peacefully the evening of September 14, 2021 surrounded by her 3 children. Preceded in death by her husband James Werner Buerke. Shirley is survived by her brother Robert Pierce; children Anita Carter, Werner (Cynthia) Buerke and Sharon (Brett) Vitoux; grandchildren Clay (Hannah) Carter, Jessica (Brian) Gibala, Jacob Buerke, Rachel (Garrett) Railey, Morgan Greenland, Jeremy (Alyssa) Vitoux and Josh Vitoux; also great-grandchildren Owen, Jay, Diana and Camden; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, September 20, 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 p.m.