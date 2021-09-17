Menu
Shirley H. Buerke
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Buerke, Shirley H.

(nee Pierce), passed away peacefully the evening of September 14, 2021 surrounded by her 3 children. Preceded in death by her husband James Werner Buerke. Shirley is survived by her brother Robert Pierce; children Anita Carter, Werner (Cynthia) Buerke and Sharon (Brett) Vitoux; grandchildren Clay (Hannah) Carter, Jessica (Brian) Gibala, Jacob Buerke, Rachel (Garrett) Railey, Morgan Greenland, Jeremy (Alyssa) Vitoux and Josh Vitoux; also great-grandchildren Owen, Jay, Diana and Camden; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, Monday, September 20, 11 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Visitation Sunday, 4-7 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
