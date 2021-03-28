Casey, Shirley Jean

(nee Bennett) Friday, March 26, 2021. Beloved wife of Dan A. Casey; dear mother and mother-in-law of Shelli (David) Martak, William (Robyn) Langer, Rebecca (Edward) Stallons, Jill (Chris) Gainer and Jennifer (Michael) Turley; loving grandmother of Gabriella, Alexa, Samantha, Dakota, Kennadie, Hunter, Andrew, Christian (Monica), Brendan, Casey, Hayden and Lauren; dear sister of Deborah Lloyd, Ida Grogan, Marilyn Carion and Mark, Dennis, Theodore 'Ted', Nicholas, Gordon and Bryan Bennett and the late Beverly Boykin, Charles and Michael Bennett; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother and generous friend, and loved her family beyond measure. She loved to sing, was an amazing cook, and a talented gardener. She will be dearly missed.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Wednesday, March 31 from 3-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifewise STL.

