Shirley Jean Casey
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

Casey, Shirley Jean

(nee Bennett) Friday, March 26, 2021. Beloved wife of Dan A. Casey; dear mother and mother-in-law of Shelli (David) Martak, William (Robyn) Langer, Rebecca (Edward) Stallons, Jill (Chris) Gainer and Jennifer (Michael) Turley; loving grandmother of Gabriella, Alexa, Samantha, Dakota, Kennadie, Hunter, Andrew, Christian (Monica), Brendan, Casey, Hayden and Lauren; dear sister of Deborah Lloyd, Ida Grogan, Marilyn Carion and Mark, Dennis, Theodore 'Ted', Nicholas, Gordon and Bryan Bennett and the late Beverly Boykin, Charles and Michael Bennett; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother and generous friend, and loved her family beyond measure. She loved to sing, was an amazing cook, and a talented gardener. She will be dearly missed.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Wednesday, March 31 from 3-8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifewise STL.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our love to Shelli, Becky, Bill and their families. You were blessed with a wonderful mother. Sure wish we could give you a hug. Soon, we hope. Keeping you in our prayers.
Derrill & Cheryl Langer
Family
March 31, 2021
Can't imagine what you going through right now Dan. So sorry for your loss. Will keep you and the family in my prayers.
Steve Prickett
Friend
March 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Dan. Will keep you and your family in my prayers
Leah Long
March 28, 2021
Aunt Shirley, you were a blessing. Rest in peace!
Michael Gutermuth
Family
March 28, 2021
To a dear sister I will truly miss, I love you with all my heart... May you rest in peace.
Dennis Bennett
Brother
March 28, 2021
