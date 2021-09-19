Froeschner, Shirley G.

After 93 full years, Shirley G. Froeschner (Kelly) went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 10, 2021. She is preceded into heaven by her husband, Kenneth Froeschner, her middle son, Neal Froeschner, and her brother Victor Kelly. She is missed now by her two remaining sons, Ken Froeschner and Dale Froeschner; her daughter's-in-law Diane, Toni, and Jan Froeschner, her grandchildren Erich (and wife Christina), Jacob, Anna Sievers (and husband Paul), Anson, Dietrich, Konrad, and Wes Froeschner; and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Silas, Neal, and one soon to be born.

Services: October 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. North County Community Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation under her name.