Shirley G. Froeschner
FUNERAL HOME
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
2135 Chouteau Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Froeschner, Shirley G.

After 93 full years, Shirley G. Froeschner (Kelly) went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 10, 2021. She is preceded into heaven by her husband, Kenneth Froeschner, her middle son, Neal Froeschner, and her brother Victor Kelly. She is missed now by her two remaining sons, Ken Froeschner and Dale Froeschner; her daughter's-in-law Diane, Toni, and Jan Froeschner, her grandchildren Erich (and wife Christina), Jacob, Anna Sievers (and husband Paul), Anson, Dietrich, Konrad, and Wes Froeschner; and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Silas, Neal, and one soon to be born.

Services: October 9, 2021, 11:00 a.m. North County Community Church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation under her name.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
North County Community Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
St. Louis Cremation - Downtown
