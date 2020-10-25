Gerchen, Shirley

Wife of the late Marvin Gerchen. Mother of Lisa (Rob) Portnoy, David (Ruth) Gerchen and Robert (Robin) Gerchen. Grandmother of seven; aunt, cousin and friend to many. Shirley was an avid reader and news junkie who cherished traveling with Marvin. She played Mah Jongg for over 60 years and was known as a "shark". Shirley greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and she was always willing to help them.

Services: Private service at Chesed Shel Emeth. White Road. Contributions:Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10601 Baur Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132.