Shirley Gerchen

Gerchen, Shirley

Wife of the late Marvin Gerchen. Mother of Lisa (Rob) Portnoy, David (Ruth) Gerchen and Robert (Robin) Gerchen. Grandmother of seven; aunt, cousin and friend to many. Shirley was an avid reader and news junkie who cherished traveling with Marvin. She played Mah Jongg for over 60 years and was known as a "shark". Shirley greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and she was always willing to help them.

Services: Private service at Chesed Shel Emeth. White Road. Contributions:Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10601 Baur Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
