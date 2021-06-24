Grillo, Shirley Olivia

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Spirit, Shirley Olivia Grillo (nee Zmaila), passed peacefully on June 20, 2021 to eternal life surrounded by her loving family, Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Phillip Grillo, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husband Edwin Zmaila, and her sons Jeffery and Jere Zmaila.

God was ready but our hearts were not, she will be missed by many.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 458 Main Street, Hawk Point, MO, Saturday, July 10 at 10:00am.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Corner Pub & Grill, 2921 Hwy K, O'Fallon, MO from Noon to 4:00pm. Food and beverages will be provided.