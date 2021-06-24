Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Olivia Grillo

Grillo, Shirley Olivia

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Spirit, Shirley Olivia Grillo (nee Zmaila), passed peacefully on June 20, 2021 to eternal life surrounded by her loving family, Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Phillip Grillo, her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her late husband Edwin Zmaila, and her sons Jeffery and Jere Zmaila.

God was ready but our hearts were not, she will be missed by many.

Services: Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 458 Main Street, Hawk Point, MO, Saturday, July 10 at 10:00am.

A Celebration of Life will be held at The Corner Pub & Grill, 2921 Hwy K, O'Fallon, MO from Noon to 4:00pm. Food and beverages will be provided.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
458 Main Street, Hawk Point, MO
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
The Corner Pub & Grill
2921 Hwy K, O'Fallon, MO
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I worked with Shirley many years and considered her a friend. Shirley was a classy lady and a good Christian women. Please remember the good times you had with your mother, grandmother, friend and Phil may you find peace in your memories of your life with Shirley. God Bless you all. Ken Wunderlich
Kenneth L Wunderlich
Friend
July 4, 2021
Judi and the Zmalia/Grillo family, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with each and everyone of you. May all the memories you have bring you comfort. Love Sandy
Sandy Theismann
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results