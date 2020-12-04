Hefele, Shirley H.

94, died on 11/27/2020 of heart failure at the home of her niece after a brief hospice stay in Farmington, MO. She was born in St. Louis, MO, June 8, 1926, the daughter of Helen M. Boedges and Wayne James Alexander. She was predeceased in 2007 by her husband of 61 years, Paul Joseph Hefele; she will be buried with Paul.

Prior to her retirement in 1989, she was the Marketing Coordinator at JRB Architects and Miltenberger Architects in St. Louis, MO.

Services: Private services for family members and friends will be held at the Jefferson Barracks Military Cemetery in St. Louis County, MO on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:15. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's