Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley H. Hefele

Hefele, Shirley H.

94, died on 11/27/2020 of heart failure at the home of her niece after a brief hospice stay in Farmington, MO. She was born in St. Louis, MO, June 8, 1926, the daughter of Helen M. Boedges and Wayne James Alexander. She was predeceased in 2007 by her husband of 61 years, Paul Joseph Hefele; she will be buried with Paul.

Prior to her retirement in 1989, she was the Marketing Coordinator at JRB Architects and Miltenberger Architects in St. Louis, MO.

Services: Private services for family members and friends will be held at the Jefferson Barracks Military Cemetery in St. Louis County, MO on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:15. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.