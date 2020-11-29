Menu
Shirley Jane Ross

Ross, Shirley Jane

(nee Bina) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alois Ross; loving mother of Barb (Deb Bellman) Ross, Pat (Bob) Dambach, Tom (Margaret) Ross, Ken (Candy) Ross, Larry Ross, and Dan (Marianne) Ross; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Cara), Jaysie (Sven), Dave, Tim (Lexi), Kelly, Ali (Logan), Stephanie (Kevin), and Sarah; dear great-grandmother of Nate, Taylor, Cecelia, and Laszlo; dear aunt, great-aunt, great-great aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friendship Village, Sunset Hills Skilled Nursing and Rehab Employee Fund in memory of Shirley Ross. A KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
