Felton, Shirley Jean

(nee Wilson), 91, of Indianapolis, IN, formerly of Webster Groves, MO, passed on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was born the day the stock market crashed, on October 29, 1929, in Michigan City, IN, to Frank and Emma "Jean" (nee Vinson) Wilson. Shirley was the loving wife for 62 years of the late Dean Felton; beloved mother of David Felton, Michael Felton, Mark Felton, and Julie Foster, and to their respective spouses Janie Greene, Rhae Yancey, Leslie Felton (nee Geib), and Jeffrey Foster; dear grandmother of Elizabeth, Amanda, Michael Jr., Timothy, Sean, William, Caroline, and Corinne; treasured great-grandmother of Hazel, Dash, Maeve, Willa, and Dominic; and a loving sister of the late Frank "Al" Wilson. She was cherished by many as a friend.

Shirley survived the Great Depression, WW2, and the ever-changing times in which we live. She was relatively healthy despite advanced Alzheimer's when she contracted and died from COVID-19.

Shirley worked for many years at Prudential Insurance, but she also volunteered her time with multiple organizations. She had a fierce love for her family, who will always remember her Four Layer Cake, Five Pound Fudge, the hundreds of Christmas cookies, and dozens of banana breads she would make each year.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Alzheimer's Association or your local Meals on Wheels organization. Family and friends are invited to sign the on-line guest register at either Flanner Buchanan (www.flannerbuchanan.com), or Bopp Chapel (www.boppchapel.com).