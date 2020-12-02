Ebel, Shirley L.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Eugene H. Ebel and the late Karl Toenjes; loving mother of John (Martha) Ebel, James (Jane) Ebel, Mary Kay (Chuck) Hajinian, David (Karen) Ebel, Bob (Kim) Ebel, Ann Marie (Bill) Dale, Michael (Carol) Ebel, Will (Laura) Ebel and Patti (Jim) Colyer; grandmother of 25 and great-grandmother of 38; sister of Ed "Bim" (Carol) Mueller of Milwaukee, WI; loving aunt and friend to many.

Shirley was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI before moving to St. Louis where she met her first husband Eugene Ebel, married and raised her family. Shirley was dedicated to her family and cherished family gatherings. Ninety-five of her descendants assembled in 2019 for a 3-day celebration of her 90th birthday. Shirley was devoted to our Blessed Mother, prayed the rosary daily and made pilgrimages to many sites around the world where the Virgin Mary appeared.

Services: A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:00 am at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, and publicly live streamed at www.youtube.com/ascensionchurch. Private Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Ellisville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.