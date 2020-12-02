Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley L. Ebel
1929 - 2020
BORN
June 1, 1929
DIED
November 28, 2020

Ebel, Shirley L.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Dr. Eugene H. Ebel and the late Karl Toenjes; loving mother of John (Martha) Ebel, James (Jane) Ebel, Mary Kay (Chuck) Hajinian, David (Karen) Ebel, Bob (Kim) Ebel, Ann Marie (Bill) Dale, Michael (Carol) Ebel, Will (Laura) Ebel and Patti (Jim) Colyer; grandmother of 25 and great-grandmother of 38; sister of Ed "Bim" (Carol) Mueller of Milwaukee, WI; loving aunt and friend to many.

Shirley was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI before moving to St. Louis where she met her first husband Eugene Ebel, married and raised her family. Shirley was dedicated to her family and cherished family gatherings. Ninety-five of her descendants assembled in 2019 for a 3-day celebration of her 90th birthday. Shirley was devoted to our Blessed Mother, prayed the rosary daily and made pilgrimages to many sites around the world where the Virgin Mary appeared.

Services: A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:00 am at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, and publicly live streamed at www.youtube.com/ascensionchurch. Private Entombment at Holy Cross Mausoleum, Ellisville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Ascension Catholic Church
, Chesterfield, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Sorry for you loss. My Mom had a lot of great memories visiting Aunt Shirley in Florida. My thoughts and prayers will be with all you.
Anne Neske-Fildes
Family
December 1, 2020
Our mothers are the most difficult goodbye we will ever say and while no one knows what the afterlife holds for us I like to imagine my mother waiting for me with her beautiful smile.
I grieve with you and Laura.
Cherie Maldonado
Friend
December 1, 2020
God has given us all a canvas to paint on I really loved how Shirley did hers
Mark and Patty Strong
Family
December 1, 2020