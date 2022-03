Newman, Shirley M.

(nee Leip) Friday, March 18, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert Newman Sr.; loving mother of Robert Newman Jr.; dear aunt of Constance McPherson, Margaret and Harry Leip, and Christina Chamberlain.

Services: No Visitation. Graveside Service Wednesday, March 23, 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Louis Zoo appreciated. A Service of Affton Chapel.