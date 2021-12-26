Paust, Shirley M.

91, Dec. 23, 2021, daughter of the late Joseph and the late Ethel Paust, wife of William J. McNamee, sister of the late Ralph (the late Juanita) Paust, stepmother of Mary McNamee and David (Lisa) McNamee, aunt of Rebecca (Ronald) Paust Cole, grandfather of Erin (Greg) Rowe, the late William Ryan McGough, Corey McNamee and Cody McNamee, great-grandmother of Isla, Cairo, and Teddy. She was a friend to and loved by many. She will be deeply missed.

Shirley was retired from General Data Systems Inc. where she was Head of Administration. She and Bill enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals and the football Cardinals, and they were avid bowlers. She enjoyed reading fiction novels and loved going to St. Louis area casinos.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Memorial service to be held later. www.ziegenheinfuneralhome.com