Swanson, Shirley Mae (Wilson)

of Kirkwood, MO, passed away on February 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband, William D. Swanson, and three children: Kristin L. Swanson (Mac Prichard), William C. Swanson (Kathy Swanson), and Matthew L. Swanson (Ashley Taylor Swanson); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Shirley was born in Brookfield, MO on November 5, 1931 and attended the University of Missouri at Columbia. She received her Masters in Library Science from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA and worked as a librarian at Rossman School in St. Louis County for most of her career.

No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Circle of Concern Food Pantry in Valley Park, MO or to Meals on Wheels of Greater St. Louis. www.boppchapel.com

'There is a land of the living and a land of the dead and the bridge is love, the only survival, the only meaning.'