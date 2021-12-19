Menu
Shirley L. Werner
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
Saint Louis, MO

Werner, Shirley L.

(nee Juelfs) Entered into rest on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the age of 86.

Beloved wife for 68 years to Erwin C. Werner; mother of Joseph (Gail), Barb (Gene) Glasscock, Terry (Jeanne), Sharon; grandmother of Stacey (Joey) McCoy, Emily, Adam, Lindsay (Sean McGarity); great-grandmother of Aiden McCoy and Evelyn Werner-McGarity; cousin, and friend.

Services: Visitation Mon. Dec 20th from 4-8 pm. Service: Tues. Dec 21st at 9:45 am both held at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd (63129). Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
I was saddened to learn of Shirley´s passing. I'm sure she will be missed and was comforted by the loving support of her family and friends. Please accept my deepest condolences. Paul Gantner
Paul Gantner
December 21, 2021
