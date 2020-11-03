Kitzmiller, Shirley Zella

Shirley Zella Kitzmiller of Ellisville, MO, formerly of Niceville, FL, passed away on 10/31/2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of late William George Kitzmiller; Mother of Donald J. Breece, stepmother of Jeanmarie Breece, Karla Arias, Kathy Ginsberg, Susan Gima and William C. Kitzmiller; Brother Gary A. Gruver and the late William R. Gruver Jr; Grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, greart-aunt. Funeral Private.

Services: Shirley wished to be cremated and buried with her late husband William G. Kitzmiller in Jefferson Barracks Memorial Cemetery in St. Louis.