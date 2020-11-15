Gowda, Dr. Siddhesh

Fri., Nov. 13, 2020

Beloved son of the late Channabasavana and Nagamma Gowda; dear friend of Dr. Chandra Kaup; dear cousin of Sriharsha Patil; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Dr. Gowda was the former medical director of St. Luke's Cardiac Cath. Lab. He was very humble and loved by his patients. He was Generous with his time and resources, a giver of food. He always made sure everyone was fed around him. He was an avid competitor at Tennis and Racquetball and a walker and runner. A proud graduate of Washington University where he became Associate Clinical Professor.

Service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat. Nov. 21, 10 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Heart and Vascular Institute, 232 S. Woodsmill, Chesterfield, Mo 63017 appreciated.

Covid precautions will be followed.