Dr. Siddhesh Gowda
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1946
DIED
November 13, 2020

Gowda, Dr. Siddhesh

Fri., Nov. 13, 2020

Beloved son of the late Channabasavana and Nagamma Gowda; dear friend of Dr. Chandra Kaup; dear cousin of Sriharsha Patil; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Dr. Gowda was the former medical director of St. Luke's Cardiac Cath. Lab. He was very humble and loved by his patients. He was Generous with his time and resources, a giver of food. He always made sure everyone was fed around him. He was an avid competitor at Tennis and Racquetball and a walker and runner. A proud graduate of Washington University where he became Associate Clinical Professor.

Service at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Sat. Nov. 21, 10 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Heart and Vascular Institute, 232 S. Woodsmill, Chesterfield, Mo 63017 appreciated.

Covid precautions will be followed.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Nov
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Siddesh was my doctor in 1995
He was the sweetest doctor I ever had
Very kind and tender in his ways
May his soul rest in peace
Uma Eachempati
Friend
November 14, 2020
I knew Siddhesh for 50 years. Throughout his life, Sidd was always gentle and kind, a generous friend, and a compassionate and dedicated physician. I will miss his long distance phone calls and sharing political news. Although he left us far too soon, Siddhesh never wanted to retire, and I am glad he was able to leave this life on his own terms.
Condolences to all who loved Siddhesh, and all who cherished his friendship.
Judy Kahn
Friend
November 14, 2020
Rest In Peace Dr Gowda
You made an impression with your warmth and gentle demeanor. You always had a smile and a kind word to offer
November 14, 2020
Dr Gowda was one of the nicest people I ever worked for. He was such a kind and loving soul and always had cookies from the Drs Lounge for us. You will be forever missed. As you used to call me, Robinea.
November 14, 2020
Heart felt condolences to my dearest uncle.We always remember your help, encouragement and support.
We are proud of your service to the
mankind . May your soul rest in
peace, Om Shanti
Dr.Mallikarjun Goud K
Family
November 14, 2020
Our family will miss you Siddesh. You were always very kind and had only the best to say about others. A generous man who helped a lot of people in lot of ways. I will always remember your encouraging words. RIP. Shanthi
Gangadhar Patil
Family
November 14, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are for your family in this time of grief.
Prabha Pergadia
Friend
November 13, 2020
I lost very good friend and co worker of 40 years. So sad. May god bless his soul and rest in peace
Narasimha Gondipalli
November 13, 2020
He was polite and courteous, never becoming angry, very respectful of others. He worked year long for years and years without taking vacations.He was a humble person full of humility. He dedicated his life for his patients and helped thousands of them. He was very generous to others with his time and resources all his life. I am blessed to know him, my walking buddy and he was my friend and was like my brother He was a Karma Yogi. This world is empty with your absence. I am missing you a lot since October 8, 2020,my friend.
chandra kaup
November 13, 2020