I have so many memories of Diane going up. Shannon and I were always at each other´s houses. It´s hard to pick a specific one, but I think a few will remember the summer Shannon asked me to come swimming and my mom said it was too hot. Diane laughed so hard she could hardly talk and said that was definitely a new one for her and it became a permanent joke with us. More recently, I posted on our neighborhood app that I was looking for a tow for my car. Diane popped in and said "Michelle, this is Shannon´s mom. Call ... who grew up in the neighborhood. She was always looking out for those she cared for and she will definitely be missed.

Michelle Koeneman March 28, 2021