Sondra Diana Waller
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO

Waller, Sondra Diana

March 22, 2021, age 74. Vis. Mon., March 29, 4-7 p.m., Baue Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay St. Service Tues., March 30, 12:00 p.m., same location. Visit Baue.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Mar
30
Service
12:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay, Saint Charles, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have so many memories of Diane going up. Shannon and I were always at each other´s houses. It´s hard to pick a specific one, but I think a few will remember the summer Shannon asked me to come swimming and my mom said it was too hot. Diane laughed so hard she could hardly talk and said that was definitely a new one for her and it became a permanent joke with us. More recently, I posted on our neighborhood app that I was looking for a tow for my car. Diane popped in and said "Michelle, this is Shannon´s mom. Call ... who grew up in the neighborhood. She was always looking out for those she cared for and she will definitely be missed.
Michelle Koeneman
March 28, 2021
