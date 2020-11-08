Wolling, Spencer C.

passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 at the age of 96. Born November 18, 1923, only son of J. Spencer and Marjorie Wolling. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 64 years, Mildred (Scheer) Wolling. Survived by daughters Barbara of Perry, Iowa and Susan of Eugene, Oregon. Preceded in death by son Mark (Big Wally) of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Spence was a graduate of St. Louis Country Day School (1941), Princeton University (1947) and Harvard Business School (1949). He graduated Magna Cum Laude in Mechanical Engineering at Princeton after serving in WWII as an Army ordnance technician in the South Pacific. As an engineer, he worked for Mississippi River Fuel Corporation to expand natural gas service in St. Louis. He then earned his CPA and in 1965 became a partner in Huber, Ring and Wolling. He later became Vice President of Finance for L.E. Sauer Machine Co. until retirement in 1993.

Spence enjoyed several sports, but especially golf. He shot a hole-in-one three times, and at Westborough Country Club he shot his age regularly in his last ten years.

In 50 years of membership at First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, he served as Deacon, Trustee and Elder.

Spence and Millie retired to Laclede Groves, and enjoyed many happy years there with lots of new friends.

Services: A virtual memorial service will be live-streamed at www.kirkwoodpres.org at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18, and archived on that site for later viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood or the Salvation Army. See boppchapel.com