Spencer Tatman Gould
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Gould, Spencer Tatman

90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 of the natural effects of advanced dementia. Born June 15, 1930, the only child of J. Spencer and Elizabeth (Tatman) Gould, Spencer grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri. After his two years of college, Spencer enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 and served for the duration of the Korean War. Upon returning to Carleton College in Minnesota in 1953, he met his wife-to-be, Barbara Sharp of University City, Missouri. They were married June 22, 1956.

Spencer worked for Reliable Life Insurance Company of Webster Groves, Missouri, eventually succeeding his father as president of the company. He decided to move his family to Puerto Rico in 1969, where he taught high school. He moved to Salt Lake City in 1971 to attend the University of Utah in pursuit of a doctoral degree in history. From there, he moved to La Jolla, California, in 1977, where he briefly owned and ran a travel agency, served on the board of directors of the San Diego Symphony, and curated the wine lists for several restaurants. In 1989, Spencer and Barbara settled in Door County, Wisconsin and remained there for 26 years, pouring their energy into support of the local arts community. His final six years were spent in Kirkwood, Missouri.

In addition to his wife, Spencer is survived by four children: Scott Gould (partner Audrey Pasinella) of Port Charlotte, Florida; Kris Gould, of Seattle, Washington; Karin Myers (husband Scott Myers), of Charleston, South Carolina; Laura Layton (husband Jason Layton) of Encinitas, California; six grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-law, and six great-grandchildren. Barbara plans to have a memorial service in his honor later this year in Door County. www.boppchapel.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
Dear Barbara and family, Paul and I are so sad to hear the news of Spencer´s passing. We have fond memories of him from many a PMF picnic. We send all our love.
Betty Lewis and Paul Zafer
April 3, 2021
Dear Barbara and family! I was is sorry to hear about Spencer. I'm wishing you all love and peace at this difficult time.
Janet Pohl
March 20, 2021
chisholm/purdue; the Preucils
March 20, 2021
