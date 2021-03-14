Gould, Spencer Tatman

90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 7, 2021 of the natural effects of advanced dementia. Born June 15, 1930, the only child of J. Spencer and Elizabeth (Tatman) Gould, Spencer grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri. After his two years of college, Spencer enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 and served for the duration of the Korean War. Upon returning to Carleton College in Minnesota in 1953, he met his wife-to-be, Barbara Sharp of University City, Missouri. They were married June 22, 1956.

Spencer worked for Reliable Life Insurance Company of Webster Groves, Missouri, eventually succeeding his father as president of the company. He decided to move his family to Puerto Rico in 1969, where he taught high school. He moved to Salt Lake City in 1971 to attend the University of Utah in pursuit of a doctoral degree in history. From there, he moved to La Jolla, California, in 1977, where he briefly owned and ran a travel agency, served on the board of directors of the San Diego Symphony, and curated the wine lists for several restaurants. In 1989, Spencer and Barbara settled in Door County, Wisconsin and remained there for 26 years, pouring their energy into support of the local arts community. His final six years were spent in Kirkwood, Missouri.

In addition to his wife, Spencer is survived by four children: Scott Gould (partner Audrey Pasinella) of Port Charlotte, Florida; Kris Gould, of Seattle, Washington; Karin Myers (husband Scott Myers), of Charleston, South Carolina; Laura Layton (husband Jason Layton) of Encinitas, California; six grandchildren, two granddaughters-in-law, and six great-grandchildren. Barbara plans to have a memorial service in his honor later this year in Door County. www.boppchapel.com