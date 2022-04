Smith, Spencer Q.

86,died Thursday, April 7, 2022. Spencer, as well as his twin brother, was born Sept. 18, 1935 in East Alton. He worked in various accounting positions for Ralston-Purina, ending as the area controller for Eveready Battery Co. when he retired in 1990.

Services: Visitation at Paynic Home for Funerals, East Alton, on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until memorial services begin at noon. www.paynicfh.com