Steinman, F.S.M., Sr. Mary Evelyn

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Beloved sister of Sr. Donna Steinman and Sr. Loreda Steinman, both of Bridgeton, MO, Alphonse Steinman of Smithfield, RI and Edmund Steinman of Berlin, NJ; our dear relative, friend and Sister in Relgious Life.

Services: Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. A Kutis City Service.