Stacey A. Kimler

Kimler, Stacey A.

69, of Maryland Heights, MO, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Contact Cremation Society of Missouri at (636) 946-9896 or visit missouricremate.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Mark, I just today learned of Stacey's passing. My sincerest condolences. She was a very nice and kind hearted person. She had a great personality. Please don't hesitate to reach out to me if I can be of any help to you.
Joe Ruby
March 13, 2021
My deepest sympathies and condolences to Mark on the demise of your loving and beautiful wife, Stacey.
Maria Burns
March 8, 2021
So sorry about Stacey´s loss. She was such a dear friend and a wonderful kind and loving person. She will truly be missed.
Susan Polcyn
March 7, 2021
