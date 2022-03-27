Feldman, Stan

March 23, 2022, dearly beloved husband of Nancy Feldman; devoted and proud father of Michael Feldman (Jacob Laws) and Andrew Feldman; dear son of the late Florence (Voda) Feldman Fox and the late Morris Feldman; dear son-in-law of Lois and the late Wilbur Bender. Dear friend to many.

After graduating from University City High School, Stan pursued undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Missouri, and it was while in veterinary school, that Stan met the love of his life, Nancy.

Stan owned two animal clinics: his primary in Clayton, and his expansion clinic in Bridgeton. In addition, for many years he volunteered several days per week at the APA, spaying and neutering homeless (soon to be adopted) pets, often under the watchful eye of Michael and Andrew, who were thrilled about their frequent invitations to "watch surgery" while dressed in Stan's well-worn surgical scrubs

Despite his sometimes grueling work schedule Stan always carved out time to devote to the people and the pastimes he loved. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed everything on the spectrum from tennis to rugby, and so many (exertion) levels in-between.

His passion for photography, both behind the lens and as an admirer and collector, was cultivated later in life, buoyed by his fine arts degree that he obtained in an effort to "jump start his learning" he said, to be able to hit the ground running when his retirement grew near.

A lover of learning, an experimenter, a supporter where support was needed and a bolster when independence was called for, our family shares our grief and joins the world in mourning the loss of Stan Feldman, a man whose good nature is unequalled and whose kindness remains unmatched.

Services: Graveside service Monday, March 28th, 11:30 a.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Ave. Memorial contributions of your choice preferred. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information and Live Stream Link.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE