Stanislaw Stanley Kaminski
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021

Kaminski, Stanislaw Stanley

Stanislaw Stanley Kaminski,

beloved husband of the late Jozefa Kaminski (nee Kirkiewicz), born May 2nd, 1920, passed away June 11, 2021 at the age of 101. Dear father of Anthony Piotr Kaminski (Alice Narloch) and Jadwiga Brown (the late James); loving grandfather of Lidia, Paul, Theodore, Gerry & Elizabeth. Precious great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather to a large, loving family. Dear brother of Maria Baras, of the late Adam Kaminski, Helena Bonieki, Miroslawa Dudkowski and Genevieve Gajewski; dear brother-in-law, uncle cousin, Godfather and friend to many.

Stanley was very proud of his polish heritage and passed on that pride to his large family, especially singing STO LAT on everyone's birthday. He was well known for his love of singing in the St. Stanislaus Kostka Choir. Stanley and his companion, the late Regina Urbanowicz, manned the coffeeonut table every Sunday at the Polish Heritage Center. An accomplished dancer, he loved polka dancing, winning a contest in Branson, MO at the age of 95.

Stanley was a strong man in his faith, who used his strength to survive WWII and escaped the horrendous Wolyn Massacre in Poland. His strong character and his example of living Polish Proud will always be an example for our family. We are thankful for his long life, czesc jego pamienci.

Services: Mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 1413 North 20th St., on Friday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation at 9 a.m. before Mass. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Kostka Church
1413 North 20th St, MO
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Stanislaus Kostka Church
1413 North 20th St, MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To say Stanley was an amazing man is not giving him due credit! He was so much more! Memories I´ll cherish are those of helping him and Regina selling pastries. I learned quickly not to skip a Sunday because that wasn´t allowed! Richard´s fondest memories are those helping Stash make kapusta for the festivals. He certainly had the best! His fav song, Sto lat truly played out in his blessed long life! Loved and will miss him but thank God for bringing this wonderful man into our lives. Love n prayers to the family
Richard & Sandy Lapinski
June 17, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy on the loss of Stanley. I was blessed to know him and enjoyed singing with him for many many years. He always had that beautiful smile and a twinkle in his eye. I´ll miss you and I know you will be doing the polka in heaven and keep on singing . Rest In Peace my friend .
Janet Bialczak
Friend
June 14, 2021
