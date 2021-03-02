Menu
Stanley B. Feldman

Stanley B. Feldman, 83, of Des Peres, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 peacefully with his family at his side.

Born in St. Louis, Stan grew up in University City. After serving two years in the U.S. Marines, he worked as a system engineer for IBM for more than 40 years.

Stan is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marion, their two children, Amy Kral, of Chesterfield, and Dr. Michael Feldman, of Los Angeles, sister Beverly Shabansky, and grandchildren Cati and John. He was preceded in death by his brother Albert, mother Bella and father George.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.

Services: A private service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be held at a later date.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.
I went to U City H S with Stanley and also served in the Marine Corp. My thoughts are with him and his family.
Mike grabel
February 24, 2022
I was a classmate of Stanley at U City HS but lost track of him over the years. I also joined the Marine Corps at a young age a defining time in my life and I´m sure that of Stanley´s. Good thoughts of Stanley and condolences to his family
Michael Grabel
March 2, 2021
