Arnold, Stephen Lee

Went to be with the Lord on March 24, 2021.

Preceded in death by his parents, Frederick, Jr. and Rosemary Arnold, and his brother, Frederick Arnold III.

Beloved brother of Kay Frisby, Sue DiCamillo and Mary Beth Meatte. Brothers-in-Law, Brian Frisby, Ron DiCamillo and Luke Meatte.

Dear uncle to Fred Arnold (deceased), Vicki Broeker, Jeff Adams, Chris Lauer, Todd Davis, Matthew Stephen Davis, Jess Meatte and Lee Meatte.

A private interment will be held at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.