Having lived a life of grace, compassion and love, Stephen Guy Dardick, passed away peacefully at age 86 in hospice, surrounded by his family on February 21st after battling both Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. Stephen, born in St. Louis to Harry and Goldie Dardick, was the youngest of three accomplished brothers (the late Mal and Sam). Upon finishing University City High School, Steve started dating Marilyn Bindler, his future wife, business partner best friend and love of his life.

Stephen graduated from Washington University with a degree in business. A graduate member of the ROTC program, Stephen was promptly commissioned as an officer – 1st Lieutenant Dardick - in the U.S. Army. Stephen and his new bride were stationed in El Paso and Chicago before retiring from the Army and returning home to St. Louis, where they raised a family and operated women's specialty clothing stores.

Stephen, a generous spirit with limitless patience, was the rock of support and guidance for his family. With his attentive ear, eager smile and understanding nature, Steve amassed a wealth of friends – his extended family, frequent travel companions and a support system to the end.

Steve lived a full life and most important to him, left a devoted legacy. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, his three children Keith, Janis (Jonathan Frank) and Jill Perez (Fernando Perez) and had six grandchildren, Julia Dardick Leonard (Tyler), Alex Dardick, Jordan Frank, Jessie Frank, Eevie Perez and the late Zak Carroll – the greatest beneficiaries of his charm, warmth and, above all, ever present love.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Parkinson's Foundation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

