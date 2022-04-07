My heart is broken by the passing of Steve. Sending my Love and Condolences to Eileen,Luke,Jane,Billy and The Engelmeyer and Barry Families. ❤
Barb
April 6, 2022
I will think of Steve when I am out harvesting...mushrooms...cherries...etc=) He will be missed at every outdoor concert and festival...We would run into him everywhere!! Thanks for all of the Polka Dancing. Rest in Peace.
Joanne (Joey) Richardson (Fults)
Classmate
April 6, 2022
A shining light every time I saw him, and certainly a blessing to all who met him. Much sympathy and love to Eileen and family. May God be holding his hand.
Linda Grace
Acquaintance
April 6, 2022
Steve and Elieen = ❤❤❤❤
mary befort
Sister
April 6, 2022
Eileen, My deepest sympathies to you and your family.
Laurie McBride
April 5, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. We are so sorry for your loss. Sending love and hugs.
Craig and Carla Patterson
Friend
April 5, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Steve’s family. I first met Steve years ago while working at McDonnell Douglas. Our paths crossed again through our families. I feel fortunate to have worked with such a great man. And to know Wil and Marley had a super grandpa. May God bless you and comfort you during your time of sorrow.