Stephen J. Gianino Jr.
Christian Brothers College High School
Calcaterra Funeral Home
5140 Daggett Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Gianino, Stephen J. Jr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Catherine Gianino (nee Fiorina); adored father of Mary Kay Roll (Brian), Michael Gianino (Steve Breihan), Stephen Gianino (Joyce Butler), and Christine Buckley (Kevin); loving grandfather of Catherine Roll, James Roll, Michael Gianino, Jr., Madalyn Gianino, Dominic Gianino, Jacob Morlen and Andrew Morlen. Beloved son of the late Stephen J. and Lil Gianino (DiFranco). Cherished son-in-law of the late Dominic and Stella Fiorina. Dearest brother of the late Dominic (Theresa) Gianino, late Constantino (Betty) Gianino, Josephine (late Jack) Siefert and Robert (Sharon) Gianino; dear brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.

Stephen graduated from CBC in 1952 and was the Owner/Partner of Lucky Strike Lanes. He was a loving family man and he adored his wife, the girl next door.

Services: Memorial visitation, Thursday, December 16th from 8-10 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 5130 Wilson Ave. at Marconi. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. If desired, memorial donations in Stephen's name may be made to CID, the Central Institute for the Deaf, 825 S. Taylor Ave., St. Louis MO 63110. Leave condolences at www.calcaterrafuneral.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave. at Marconi, MO
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
5130 Wilson Ave. at Marconi, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Calcaterra Funeral Home
Mary Kay, Those we love don't go away, they walk besides us everyday, unseen, unheard but aways near, so love, so missed, so very dear. Thinking of you. Sue
Susan Steinbrecher
January 10, 2022
