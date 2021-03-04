Menu
Stephen Anthony Golomski
ABOUT
St Louis University High School

Golomski, Stephen Anthony

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (nee Kearney), cherished daddy of Allison; dear son of Eugene and Donna (late); dear son-in-law of Lee and Jackie Kearney; dear brother of Lisa (late), Mark (Melissa), and Paul (Julie); dear brother-in-law of Karen Kearney, Claire (Dan) Lewis, Mary Ann (late) and Kathryn (Kevin) Foy; dear uncle to Jennifer (Jacob), Payton, Carson, Mackenzie, Kearney and Reilly; great-uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Steve was a tissue donor and will be cremated. Funeral celebration of life at St. Justin Martyr Church Saturday, March 6 at 10 am. Mass will be live-streamed at: stjustinmartyr.org/masses. Visitation Friday, March 5 from 4-8 pm at Kutis Affton. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Ursuline Academy, St. Louis University High School, or St. Justin Martyr Church appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Affton
MO
Mar
6
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
live-streamed at: stjustinmartyr.org/masses
MO
Mar
6
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. Justin Martyr Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You are in our thoughts and prayers
Trish Martin
March 7, 2021
So very sorry for this loss to the Golomski family. I didn´t know Stephen, but sounds like an awesome man! May he now Rest In Peace with God in Heaven.
Scott Holdridge
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers of comfort and peace for you and the rest of your family.
Katie Hoover
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your families in my prayers.
Nancy Behnen
March 4, 2021
Liz and Allison,you are in my prayers. I send deepest sympathy and love. Sandy Christophel
Sandy Christophel
March 4, 2021
