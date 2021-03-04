Golomski, Stephen Anthony

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 1, 2021. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (nee Kearney), cherished daddy of Allison; dear son of Eugene and Donna (late); dear son-in-law of Lee and Jackie Kearney; dear brother of Lisa (late), Mark (Melissa), and Paul (Julie); dear brother-in-law of Karen Kearney, Claire (Dan) Lewis, Mary Ann (late) and Kathryn (Kevin) Foy; dear uncle to Jennifer (Jacob), Payton, Carson, Mackenzie, Kearney and Reilly; great-uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Steve was a tissue donor and will be cremated. Funeral celebration of life at St. Justin Martyr Church Saturday, March 6 at 10 am. Mass will be live-streamed at: stjustinmartyr.org/masses. Visitation Friday, March 5 from 4-8 pm at Kutis Affton. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Ursuline Academy, St. Louis University High School, or St. Justin Martyr Church appreciated.