Tapper, Stephen Michael

We regretfully announce the passing of Stephen Michael Tapper on October 6, 2020. He was 79 years young and always the life of the party, which he usually started. Born in July 1941, He attended St. Louis University High and St. Louis University.

He married the love of his life, Mary in July 1963, and adored her for half a century. A widower since, Tapper continued what they both treasured; summers at the lake and winters in Florida, surrounded by old friends and habitually making new ones. Although he relished retirement, he took great pride in his work as Director of HR for Nooter Corporation, where he spent four decades.

Tapper leaves behind three children and their spouses and many amazing granddaughters, whom he loved to spoil.

No formal event will be held, but at Earthset tonight, we ask that you raise a toast to his memory and think of when he made you smile. BOPPCHAPEL.COM