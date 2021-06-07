Ortwerth, Stephen J.
May 27, 2021, age 78. Husband of Nancy Ortwerth; son of the late Norbert F. and Berenice M. Ortwerth; father of Douglas Ortwerth, and Christopher (Cynthia) Ortwerth; grandfather of Rebecca Ortwerth; brother to Christine Klaser and the late Craig Ortwerth; Stephen was also the uncle of Craig Michael Ortwerth; a cousin and friend to many. He was a member of St. Angela Merici Catholic Church for over 39 years and worked as a Customer Service Manager at Crown Zellerbach where he retired after 35 years. Stephen also served in the United States Airforce Reserves and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Services: Visitation Thursday, June 3rd, Baue Cave Springs, 4:00-8:00 p.m. Mass, Friday, June 4th, St. Angela Merici Catholic Church, 10 a.m. Contact 636-946-7811 or visit baue.com
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2021.