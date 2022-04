Schrader, Stephen J.

Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara Schrader (nee Hicks); loving father of Donn and Darren (Marcy) Schrader and Stephanie (Gavin) Palatt; adoring grandfather of Dylan, Madeline, Alicia and Gavin Jr.; dear brother of Joanne, Patricia and David; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many. Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wed. 9/22 from 10 to 12 with procession to J.B. National Cemetery.