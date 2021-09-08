Stahlschmidt, Stephen "Steve" A.

Stephen (Steve) A. Stahlschmidt, 72, passed away on September 5, 2021 after a quick and aggressive battle with cancer. Steve was adopted by loving parents and was raised living the small town farm life along with his sister in West Alton, MO. He served in the United States Army, which took him to WA state where he started a family. After his discharge, he became a truck driver and started a transportation company. He eventually moved back to West Alton where he lived his best life; enjoying a McDonald's Egg McMuffin every day for breakfast, having coffee with the guys, taking in stray dogs that never seemed to leave, drag racing and restoring 62-65 Mopar B-body style cars. Mid-American Raceway was his 2nd home. He is preceded in Heaven by his parents, Alan and Evelyn (Iffrig) Stahlschmidt. He is survived by his sister Cindy (Stahlschmidt) Hart, daughters Stephanie (Stahlschmidt) Lautt and Melissa (Stahlschmidt) Fox, 4 grandchildren Jordan, Jacob, Isaac, and Lexi, 1 great grandchild Ryder, his brother at heart Ronnie Moss, and his MAR racing family.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at the MAR tower at Ronnie's place October 3, 2021. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Alton VFW Post 1308.